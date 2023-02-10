Texas and Oklahoma to join SEC a year early in 2024

(WYMT) - Kentucky will have a couple of new conference foes starting the 2024-25 season.

The Big 12 announced on Thursday that the conference has agreed in principle with Texas and Oklahoma that they will leave the conference for the SEC following the 2023-24 athletic year, one year earlier than originally announced.

Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100 million to leave early.

“As I have consistently stated, the Conference would only agree to an early withdrawal if it was in our best interest for Oklahoma and Texas to depart prior to June 30, 2025,” said Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark. “By reaching this agreement, we are now able to accelerate our new beginning as a 12-team league and move forward in earnest with our initiatives and future planning. I appreciate the approaches of OU President Joe Harroz and UT President Jay Hartzell to ensure an amicable conclusion to this process, and look forward to the bright days ahead for the Big 12 Conference.”

Both Texas and Oklahoma announced their intention to leave for the SEC in the summer of 2021. All SEC member schools unanimously approved the move.

“The Southeastern Conference learned today of the decision by the Big 12 Conference to alter the membership exit date for the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. “We are continuing our preparation for this membership transition, and we look forward to welcoming the conference’s new members and moving into our future as a 16-team league.”

