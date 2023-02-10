Talking politics at home and abroad with the WYMT Washington Bureau

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WYMT) - On the heels of the U.S. shooting down an “unidentified object” off the Alaskan coast, our own Steve Hensley talks with WYMT White House Correspondent Jon Decker about that and other tops including President Biden’s upcoming trip to Poland and the latest on former Vice President Pence’s classified documents.

You can catch everything above.

