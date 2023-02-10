State leaders speak at annual Kentucky Chamber Day dinner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s an annual tradition where Kentucky lawmakers, elected officials and business leaders meet to discuss economic and business legislation during the General Assembly.

Thursday night, Governor Andy Beshear continued to tout record economic growth and investments, while republican leaders who spoke say it is work they have accomplished.

Just a day after House Bill 1′s passing, which would further lower Kentucky’s income tax, business leaders and state officials met to discuss other legislation for Kentucky’s economy.

“Since I took office, we have announced more than 800 private sector new location and expansion projects totaling $24 billion in investment,” Governor Beshear said.

Governor Beshear‘s address to the Kentucky Chamber mostly touted the recent successes in business with record investments and growth. While state Republican leaders say, that’s from work done by them and criticized his vetoes of what they call pro-business legislation.

House Speaker David Osborne says House Bill 1 was a top priority to “keep millions of dollars in Kentuckian’s pockets.” Saying modernizing the tax code will retain a quality workforce.

“You know firsthand the challenges the labor shortage is causing,” said Osborne. “Job openings run the gamut, from skilled repairmen to healthcare workers to classroom teachers. We are committed to identify ways to help recruit and retain.”

Governor Beshear says for him, his priority is to keep the momentum of growth going.

The Governor also previewed upcoming projects like the Brent Spence companion bridge, which will keep the economy and goods flowing throughout the Bluegrass.

“I’m going to remain committed to working with you not to pull the state to the right or to the left but to move it forward,” said Governor Beshear.

Lawmakers from both sides also told the crowd other key issues to watch for. They include the criminal justice system, sports betting and medical marijuana.

