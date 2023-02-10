Pikeville HS students make special donation

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - High school students from Pikeville made a special donation to police officers on Friday.

The group, called ‘Teens Who Care’, donated bags of stuffed animals to the police department, so every officer can keep one in their car while on patrol.

“These stuffed animals help in so many ways when officers are dealing with situations involving children,” a post read on Facebook.

