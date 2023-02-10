Pike County man arrested following police chase

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were involved in a car chase Thursday night.

Deputies said the chase was started by Kentucky State Police, and it crossed into Buchanan County, Virginia around 9:00 p.m. on Route 460.

BCSO deputies and Virginia State Police troopers continued chasing the 2010 Honda Accord on Route 460 into the Harmon area.

Officials said a BCSO vehicle was hit by the Honda Accord, causing minor damage.

Officials added the chase ended in the Big Rock area when the Honda Accord went over an embankment.

Deputies found two people inside the car. They were taken to Buchanan General Hospital and later transferred to a Pikeville hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was identified as Bradley S. Pinion, 28, of Pike County, Kentucky.

Pinion was charged with abduction, trespassing, destruction of property and eluding law enforcement.

Following an investigation, officials said Pinion was also wanted out of Buchanan County, Virginia for probation violation.

Officials added more charges are possible if lab analysis finds illegal drugs inside the car.

The passenger of the car was not charged in the incident.

