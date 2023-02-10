Pike County man arrested following police chase

Police Chase
Police Chase(WITN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were involved in a car chase Thursday night.

Deputies said the chase was started by Kentucky State Police, and it crossed into Buchanan County, Virginia around 9:00 p.m. on Route 460.

BCSO deputies and Virginia State Police troopers continued chasing the 2010 Honda Accord on Route 460 into the Harmon area.

Officials said a BCSO vehicle was hit by the Honda Accord, causing minor damage.

Officials added the chase ended in the Big Rock area when the Honda Accord went over an embankment.

Deputies found two people inside the car. They were taken to Buchanan General Hospital and later transferred to a Pikeville hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was identified as Bradley S. Pinion, 28, of Pike County, Kentucky.

Pinion was charged with abduction, trespassing, destruction of property and eluding law enforcement.

Following an investigation, officials said Pinion was also wanted out of Buchanan County, Virginia for probation violation.

Officials added more charges are possible if lab analysis finds illegal drugs inside the car.

The passenger of the car was not charged in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect’s name released following Knott County shooting
Police say Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an...
Police: Woman charged with hitting 2-year-old multiple times at grocery store
Whitley Arrests 6:30am 02/09/2023
Four facing charges following thefts from Southern Kentucky car lot
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Breathitt County
State Board of Education removes Breathitt County from state assistance

Latest News

(AP Photo/Christoper Berkey, File)
‘He’s taking me to heaven tonight’ : Loretta Lynn’s life and legacy remembered
Fentanyl
‘It’s our number one problem’: Fentanyl cases increasing around the region
Whitesburg Valentine's Day Market
EKY city hosts first annual Valentine’s Day Market
Kentucky Senate passes bill that would ban TikTok on state owned devices