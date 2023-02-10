More than 100,000 inactive Ky. voters removed from voter rolls on Friday

The National Voter Registration Act and a similar law in Kentucky requires a multi-year process...
The National Voter Registration Act and a similar law in Kentucky requires a multi-year process to remove inactive voters.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Ky. Secretary of State Michael Adams announced around 127,000 inactive voters will be removed from voter rolls by the end of the day on Friday.

According to a release, Adams said more than 300,000 inactive voters have been removed since he took office in Jan. 2020.

The National Voter Registration Act and a similar law in Kentucky requires a multi-year process to remove inactive voters from the system.

“Those who have moved away, passed away, or been put away are consistently coming off our rolls,” Adams said in a release. “Kentuckians’ confidence in our election process is well-deserved.”

The secretary of state’s office said the 127,000 voters removed on Friday included around 60,000 registered Democrats, around 51,000 registered Republicans and around 16,000 independent voters.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Christoper Berkey, File)
‘He’s taking me to heaven tonight’ : Loretta Lynn’s life and legacy remembered
Nickolas Thompson and Sonya Carder
Two Kentuckians arrested during major fentanyl bust in Southwest Virginia
Police Chase
Pike County man arrested following police chase
Ronnie Goldy
Ky. House moves forward with impeachment petition for first time in decades
Troopers searched Hot Cup Coffee Shop on Stratton Street as part of a sexual assault and child...
Logan County coffee shop owner arrested

Latest News

Blood shortage: WYMT and Kentucky Blood Center team up for donation drive - 11:00 p.m.
Kentucky Blood Center looking for donors as part of statewide blood drive
Gun violence survivors and safety advocates came together at the State Capitol Thursday. They...
Gun violence survivors, safety advocates push CARR Act in Kentucky
The Kentucky Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday morning over whether the University of...
Kentucky Supreme Court hears arguments over whether or not UK broke contract with students
An area local artists have devoted time and energy to was defaced.
Ashland’s Art Alley vandalized
Declan TeitelBaum and Logan Applegate
Fleming Co. boy facing challenges gets ultimate assist