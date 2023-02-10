Minnesota Habitat for Humanity director urges lawmakers to support affordable housing programs

By David Ade
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Advocates for affordable housing traveled to Washington, D.C. this week to push Congress for some action. Sondra Herman, the director of South Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity, was among those who made the trip.

Herman said increased federal support could make a significant difference for the work her organization does. Herman said, “it means that we can not only continue at building the capacity we are right now, but the potential to increase that capacity.”

Herman, and the hundreds of other advocates from across the country, are asking lawmakers for support and funding for:

South Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity says it helps families and individuals who need help building a home or improving an existing home. The organization said it built 142 homes for families in five Minnesota counties, and helped more than 600 individuals.

According to a housing market report from Rocket Homes, listing prices for homes in the Mankato, Minnesota area are about 10% higher than they were a year ago.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect’s name released following Knott County shooting
Police say Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an...
Police: Woman charged with hitting 2-year-old multiple times at grocery store
Whitley Arrests 6:30am 02/09/2023
Four facing charges following thefts from Southern Kentucky car lot
Breathitt County
State Board of Education removes Breathitt County from state assistance
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

North Carolina authorities say a police dog has died unexpectedly.
‘Tragic’: 1-year-old police K-9 dies unexpectedly
The White House reports the Pentagon downed an unknown object flying in US airspace within the...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Here's a preview of what you’ll see during the commercial breaks. (CNN, POPCORNERS, M&M,...
Super-sized Super Bowl ads you'll see Sunday
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area home to...
Rescues in Turkey offer moments of relief in quake aftermath
Fentanyl
‘It’s our number one problem’: Fentanyl cases increasing around the region