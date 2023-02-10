Lt. Governor Randy McNally hospitalized following heart issues

The Republican from Oak Ridge checked into the hospital on Thursday
The Republican from Oak Ridge checked into the hospital on Thursday
By William Dowling
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:16 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally is in the hospital after experiencing an irregular heartbeat.

According to a Tweet, the Republican from Oak Ridge checked himself into Vanderbilt Hospital on Thursday and tests indicate he will likely need a pacemaker to regulate the cardiac issues.

McNally went on to say he appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers and hopes to get back to work as soon as possible.

McNally began feeling ill during the Thursday morning Senate session. Sen. Richard Briggs, a heart & lung surgeon from Knoxville, advised McNally to get an EKG.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect’s name released following Knott County shooting
Police say Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an...
Police: Woman charged with hitting 2-year-old multiple times at grocery store
Whitley Arrests 6:30am 02/09/2023
Four facing charges following thefts from Southern Kentucky car lot
Breathitt County
State Board of Education removes Breathitt County from state assistance
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Nickolas Thompson and Sonya Carder
Two Kentuckians arrested during major fentanyl bust in Southwest Virginia
Photo Courtesy: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Facebook
Crews rescue woman injured in Daniel Boone National Forest
Troopers searched Hot Cup Coffee Shop on Stratton Street as part of a sexual assault and child...
Logan County coffee shop owner arrested
WYMT First Alert Weather
Weekend Forecast: Quiet start, but active finish possible for some