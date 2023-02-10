Lt. Governor Randy McNally hospitalized following heart issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally is in the hospital after experiencing an irregular heartbeat.

According to a Tweet, the Republican from Oak Ridge checked himself into Vanderbilt Hospital on Thursday and tests indicate he will likely need a pacemaker to regulate the cardiac issues.

McNally went on to say he appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers and hopes to get back to work as soon as possible.

McNally began feeling ill during the Thursday morning Senate session. Sen. Richard Briggs, a heart & lung surgeon from Knoxville, advised McNally to get an EKG.

After experiencing symptoms of an irregular heartbeat, I checked into Vanderbilt hospital earlier today. Tests indicate I will likely need a pacemaker to help regulate my cardiac issues. I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers. I hope to be back at work as soon as possible. — Randy McNally (@ltgovmcnally) February 10, 2023

