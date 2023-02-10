‘Love Your Downtown’ Valentine’s Day event celebrates Pikeville’s small business scene

Love is in the air in Pikeville's Art Alley, inviting local lovers for a photo op as they shop.
Love is in the air in Pikeville's Art Alley, inviting local lovers for a photo op as they shop.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Whether you are looking to buy yourself flowers this Valentine’s Day or have a special someone in mind, Pikeville’s local businesses are looking for a little love.

The “Love Your Downtown” event is on the schedule for Saturday, bringing some wine-filled treats and heart-filled streets to the people, hoping they will choose to buy their Valentine’s Day gifts from the stores that love them back.

“It’s important to support your local businesses because $0.68 on the dollar goes back into your local economy,” said Pikeville Main Street Program and Promotional Committee member Mackenzie Smith. “And if you’d like a strong local economy, it’s really important to support those dreams and aspirations that those business owners have.”

Since love is literally in the air- with the art alley covered in red, floating hearts, a mural on Caroline Avenue and a planned kissing booth prop- business owners are ready to see the streets packed and the stores pumping unique gifts out into the community.

“Buying a gift locally is the best way you can go there are many different little quirky things you can get that relate to the local community and really bring that sense of home,” said Smith.

The event kicks off with themed drinks and deserts by Savage Farm Winery at noon and will continue at the stores through the day. Music is on the agenda for 8 p.m. at the Swagtones’ “Heart of Rock ‘n Roll” Party.

You can find more information and share your photos from the night on the town here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect’s name released following Knott County shooting
Police say Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an...
Police: Woman charged with hitting 2-year-old multiple times at grocery store
Whitley Arrests 6:30am 02/09/2023
Four facing charges following thefts from Southern Kentucky car lot
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Breathitt County
State Board of Education removes Breathitt County from state assistance

Latest News

Tabitha Berger will star on CBS's Mission Unstoppable next Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m.
Floyd County STEM teacher to be recognized on national television
Ridgenet Network Group
Science Hill-based Ridgenet to acquire retailer On-Duty Depot
talkback
Talking politics at home and abroad with the WYMT Washington Bureau
(AP Photo/Christoper Berkey, File)
‘He’s taking me to heaven tonight’ : Loretta Lynn’s life and legacy remembered