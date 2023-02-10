‘Love Your Downtown’ Valentine’s Day event celebrates Pikeville’s small business scene

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Whether you are looking to buy yourself flowers this Valentine’s Day or have a special someone in mind, Pikeville’s local businesses are looking for a little love.

The “Love Your Downtown” event is on the schedule for Saturday, bringing some wine-filled treats and heart-filled streets to the people, hoping they will choose to buy their Valentine’s Day gifts from the stores that love them back.

“It’s important to support your local businesses because $0.68 on the dollar goes back into your local economy,” said Pikeville Main Street Program and Promotional Committee member Mackenzie Smith. “And if you’d like a strong local economy, it’s really important to support those dreams and aspirations that those business owners have.”

Since love is literally in the air- with the art alley covered in red, floating hearts, a mural on Caroline Avenue and a planned kissing booth prop- business owners are ready to see the streets packed and the stores pumping unique gifts out into the community.

“Buying a gift locally is the best way you can go there are many different little quirky things you can get that relate to the local community and really bring that sense of home,” said Smith.

The event kicks off with themed drinks and deserts by Savage Farm Winery at noon and will continue at the stores through the day. Music is on the agenda for 8 p.m. at the Swagtones’ “Heart of Rock ‘n Roll” Party.

You can find more information and share your photos from the night on the town here.

