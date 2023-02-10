Ky. House moves forward with impeachment petition for first time in decades

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in three decades, the Kentucky House of Representatives has moved forward with an impeachment petition.

The impeachment of commonwealth attorney Ronnie Lee Goldy Jr. started back in January.

The Kentucky Constitution prescribes the process of impeachment and removal of public officials, granting the House of Representatives the sole power of impeachment.

On Tuesday, the House voted in a unanimous, bipartisan vote to impeach Goldy.

Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. He was suspended in September 2022. He resigned on Wednesday rather than go through the impeachment process.

The Kentucky Senate is responsible for trying the impeachment, with the Constitution requiring the concurrence of two-thirds of senators present to convict and remove the official.

“We are to be considered jurors, to express an opinion,” said Senate President Robert Stivers. “We’re not gonna look at the articles until they come through the formal process. Because we do not want to have a preconceived idea about what the outcome should be. We need to be fair, neutral and detached as jurors of this type of proceeding.”

Additionally, the Kentucky Constitution prohibits any person who has been impeached and removed from holding “any office of honor, trust, or profit under this commonwealth.”

While Goldy resigned on Wednesday, his resignation will not go into effect until the end of February.

“This has been a conditional resignation, effective only on a certain date,” said Sen. Stivers. “So, there can always be a withdrawal or revocation, I understand of a resignation. “So, from communications that I’ve had with my general counsel, that’s why they proceeded to move it forward and send it to the Senate.

Sen. Stivers could not speak to whether or not he anticipates this impeachment wrapping up by the end of the session, saying he has “no preconceived notions of what it will entail.

