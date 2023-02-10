Kentucky women fall to Alabama 72-65

(WYMT) - A seven day layoff did not help Kentucky get back in the win column.

The UK women’s basketball team blew a double-digit early lead, falling to Alabama 72-65.

Kentucky (10-13) led by 11 points early in the second quarter before Karly Weathers and Hannah Barber took turns on back-to-back-to-back three pointers to bring the Tide back to within two.

The Wildcats led by two at halftime, but Alabama outscored the Cats 18-9 in the third quarter and never looked back.

Jada Walker led Kentucky with 15 points. Brittany Davis led all scorers with 22 points for Alabama.

UK will return to action on Monday in Oxford against Ole Miss.

Final stats from the Kentucky-Alabama women's basketball game. (StatBroadcast)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.