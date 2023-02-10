Kentucky Senate passes bill that would ban TikTok on state owned devices

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 10, 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One week after a Chinese spy balloon was shot down, the Kentucky Senate has voted to keep the app TikTok off state-owned communication devices.

The 31-0 vote will advance the issue to the House of Representatives.

Senator Robbie Mills says most tech companies are owned at least partially by the Chinese government and it has been widely reported the app is able to access a lot of private data. There is concern that the Chinese government would have a lot of access to that. He says the FBI has said TikTok does carry a national security concern.

“The FBI has warned that the Chinese could use this app to influence users or control their devices,” Sen. Mills said.

While there has been a lot said about the spy balloon in recent days Senate President Robert Stivers says he does not think that influenced Friday’s unanimous vote.

He says discussions about this have been ongoing because of data mining.

