Kentucky school opens special market to help struggling families

J. B. McNabb Middle School in Mt. Sterling has been working on putting a store in the school to...
J. B. McNabb Middle School in Mt. Sterling has been working on putting a store in the school to help struggling families.(WKYT)
By Hallie DeVore
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - J. B. McNabb Middle School in Mt. Sterling has been working on putting a store in the school to help struggling families.

The grand opening was held Friday for the McNabb Market.

It’s not your average school market. The market is made for families who are struggling with food insecurities. Students can come in and get the products that they need, free of charge.

Students and families can shop for things like toiletries, cleaning supplies, and many different foods, perishables, and non-perishable.

Many people in the community, including Mayor Al Botts, appreciate the efforts that the school is taking to support students and families who may be struggling.

“I’m so proud of our community and how we all come together to take care of each other,” Mayor Botts said.

Faculty members at McNabb say students have come up to them before and expressed concerns about hunger and lack of nutrition, further emphasizing the need for this kind of program.

“Some families, they literally work their tails off. They may be working a minimum-wage job. And I can’t imagine having to pick between keeping the lights on or food on the table for my child,” said Cartrec Garrett, Youth Services Center Coordinator. “So, for us to be able to help in that aspect just means the world to us, if they can have their lights and their heat and food on the table for their children.”

McNabb encourages other schools to consider something like this for families and students who might need that extra boost to make sure that students are functioning at their best.

