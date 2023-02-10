High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 9, 2023)

(WYMT) - Check out all the scores from across the mountains!

BOYS

Belfry 65, Phelps 51

Clay County 79, Lynn Camp 54

Corbin 59, Barbourville 57

Harlan 107, Knox Central 85

Lee County 70, Leslie County 62

Morgan County 82, West Carter 60

Owsley County 61, Oneida Baptist 60

Pikeville 60, Shelby Valley 42

Pineville 72, Williamsburg 67

Powell County 70, Jackson City 50

South Laurel 80, Boyle County 71

Taylor County 91, Somerset Christian 48

GIRLS

Buckhorn 49, Lee County 35

Jackson County 50, Oneida Baptist 11

Johnson Central 54, Belfry 25

Letcher Central 55, Hazard 44

Magoffin County 36, Cordia 27

Martin County 59, Tug Valley (WV) 53

Owsley County 71, Lynn Camp 40

Pikeville 86, Shelby Valley 38

Pulaski County 57, Wayne County 48

Whitley County 61, Clay County 40

