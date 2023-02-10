High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 9, 2023)

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Check out all the scores from across the mountains!

BOYS

Belfry 65, Phelps 51

Clay County 79, Lynn Camp 54

Corbin 59, Barbourville 57

Harlan 107, Knox Central 85

Lee County 70, Leslie County 62

Morgan County 82, West Carter 60

Owsley County 61, Oneida Baptist 60

Pikeville 60, Shelby Valley 42

Pineville 72, Williamsburg 67

Powell County 70, Jackson City 50

South Laurel 80, Boyle County 71

Taylor County 91, Somerset Christian 48

GIRLS

Buckhorn 49, Lee County 35

Jackson County 50, Oneida Baptist 11

Johnson Central 54, Belfry 25

Letcher Central 55, Hazard 44

Magoffin County 36, Cordia 27

Martin County 59, Tug Valley (WV) 53

Owsley County 71, Lynn Camp 40

Pikeville 86, Shelby Valley 38

Pulaski County 57, Wayne County 48

Whitley County 61, Clay County 40

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect’s name released following Knott County shooting
Police say Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an...
Police: Woman charged with hitting 2-year-old multiple times at grocery store
Whitley Arrests 6:30am 02/09/2023
Four facing charges following thefts from Southern Kentucky car lot
Breathitt County
State Board of Education removes Breathitt County from state assistance
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

UPIKE beat Lindsey Wilson.
UPIKE, Cumberlands women’s teams pick up home wins
Kentucky guard Robyn Benton, left, strips the ball from South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere...
Kentucky women fall to Alabama 72-65
Tanner Smith signs with Kentucky Christian
Texas and Oklahoma to join SEC a year early in 2024