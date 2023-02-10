High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 9, 2023)
(WYMT) - Check out all the scores from across the mountains!
BOYS
Belfry 65, Phelps 51
Clay County 79, Lynn Camp 54
Corbin 59, Barbourville 57
Harlan 107, Knox Central 85
Lee County 70, Leslie County 62
Morgan County 82, West Carter 60
Owsley County 61, Oneida Baptist 60
Pikeville 60, Shelby Valley 42
Pineville 72, Williamsburg 67
Powell County 70, Jackson City 50
South Laurel 80, Boyle County 71
Taylor County 91, Somerset Christian 48
GIRLS
Buckhorn 49, Lee County 35
Jackson County 50, Oneida Baptist 11
Johnson Central 54, Belfry 25
Letcher Central 55, Hazard 44
Magoffin County 36, Cordia 27
Martin County 59, Tug Valley (WV) 53
Owsley County 71, Lynn Camp 40
Pikeville 86, Shelby Valley 38
Pulaski County 57, Wayne County 48
Whitley County 61, Clay County 40
