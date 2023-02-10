‘He’s taking me to heaven tonight’ : Loretta Lynn’s life and legacy remembered

By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 10, 2023
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - When you think of Johnson County, you can not help but think of the Queen of Country Music Loretta Lynn.

The Lynn family matriarch died at the age of 90 last October.

“Her favorite thing in the last month was banana pudding and watermelon,” said Loretta’s daughter Peggy Lynn. “So, I always say banana pudding is love, so that’s how we showed love.”

Peggy said her mom was actually full of energy before she died and wanted all her kids by her side at the end.

“She said ‘honey, your daddy’s here and I’m going to heaven, he told me he’s taking me by the hand and he’s taking me to heaven tonight,’” said Lynn.

“My mom passed away in the most peaceful [way] in her sleep, the most serene, there’s no grimace, nothing,” she added. ”She just looked like a little sleeping angel and so my dad came and took her to heaven.”

Peggy became Loretta’s caregiver after she suffered a stroke several years ago. They had a mother/daughter bond words can not describe.

“I think the thing that really hit me is, there is going to be no one in my life ever again that will love me like that,” she said. “Just won’t.”

Loretta was a trailblazer for women in country music and women everywhere. She wrote songs like ‘The Pill’ that were once banned from radio stations because of the strong lyrics. She also opened doors for new country artists.

She did not realize the path she was paving for others to follow. Peggy said it all started when her dad, Doo Little Lynn, saw Loretta’s talent.

“My dad was a WWII vet, he just came home from Germany and France, so he had seen the world,” Lynn said. “He introduced this little girl from Butcher Hollow to a lot of different things, and I think the world has been better off because of that.”

