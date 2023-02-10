FBI searching Pence home as part of classified docs probe

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and JILL COLVIN and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI is searching former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home as part of a classified records probe, according to a person familiar with the search.

The person was not authorized to discuss the law enforcement action and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday.

The search follows the discovery of documents with classified markings by attorneys last month.

The FBI had already taken possession of what Pence’s lawyer described to the National Archives as a “small number of documents” that had been “inadvertently boxed and transported” to Pence’s Indiana home at the end of the Trump administration.

The Justice Department and a Pence spokesperson did not immediately return a call seeking comment Friday.

___

Colvin reported from New York.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect’s name released following Knott County shooting
Police say Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an...
Police: Woman charged with hitting 2-year-old multiple times at grocery store
Whitley Arrests 6:30am 02/09/2023
Four facing charges following thefts from Southern Kentucky car lot
Breathitt County
State Board of Education removes Breathitt County from state assistance
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Anthony Sanchez, 44, is on death row for a murder that his attorneys claim his father committed.
Lawyers for death row inmate scramble to save his life
President Joe Biden smiles as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 3,...
New White House comms director as re-election decision nears
Brett White was charged with breach of peace after he admitted to using racial slurs toward the...
Police: Fast-food manager admitted using racial slurs, allegedly refused to serve basketball team
The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate family ranch