EKY city hosts first annual Valentine’s Day Market

By Chandler Wilcox
Feb. 10, 2023
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Supporting each other has become even more important in Eastern Kentucky since the July flood. That is a big reason why the City of Whitesburg is hosting a Valentine’s Day Market, the second market of sorts since the flood.

“We just want to bring people together. We want people to know that the City of Whitesburg is rebuilding, and that we are coming back, and we’re gonna be stronger than ever, and we just want people to visit down here,” City of Whitesburg Public Relations Director Lee Adams said.

Each vendor added their own twist to give visitors a valentine experience.

“My daughter came up with the name of this one. It’s got cherry, strawberry in it. It’s been very popular today. It’s a good seller and it’s really, really good too,” Caudill Corn Owner Chris Caudill said.

Caudill sold his original flavors too, including his favorite, caramel.

“It’s a little bit more labor intensive. I used to stir it but I had cancer a few years ago. When I got cancer, I couldn’t hardly stir it anymore. So, I got an auto-stir, and it helps me out a whole lot,” Chris Caudill said.

Cancer was not the only hurdle Caudill had to clear. He almost lost the popcorn truck in the July flood.

“I lost three tons of popcorn in the flood. We lost our home. We lost everything we had except our vehicles, and like I said, I barely got this out. I waded water up to my knees to get my truck hooked up to the trailer to get it out,” Caudill said.

The Caudill Corn truck could have been gone in just a matter of minutes.

“If I had waited five minutes longer, we had lost it, you know. So, the water came up so fast, we just didn’t have, we barely got the stuff off our backs and barely got our vehicles,” Caudill said.

Since saving it, Caudill and his wife have served at two local events, and they said the popcorn smells even sweeter.

