Disaster response group pays a visit to EKY to assist in long-term recovery efforts

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - World Renew Disaster Response Services made its way to the mountains and, on Monday, volunteers began speaking with flood victims about their stories.

“World Renew is located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. We have about 1,800 volunteers that go all over,” said World Renew volunteer Dennis Stoel. “We have several different things that we do and one of them is, what we’re doing here, and that’s assessing the needs that people have.”

Data from the unmet needs assessment the group is conducting over the next two weeks in Floyd and Pike Counties will be placed, compiled and given to long-term recovery groups (LTRGs).

“This is going to be critical to our success moving forward, to help all those in our community to get back to some form of normalcy,” said Floyd County LTRG Co-Chair Missy Allen.

From the data LTRGs receive, the needs of those still recovering can be precisely met.

“We just want to be able to help them, so we will help in any way we can to try to get folks the help that they deserve,” said Allen.

Volunteers said they expect, and hope, that more will step forward and visit one of the sites, but some of those who did have yet to begin the recovery process.

“Some people haven’t even started yet, getting their houses, and they’ve got mold and they need floors, underneath the house needs to be all cleaned up, so there’s just so much that needs to be done,” said Stoel.

Three locations will be open for walk-in needs assessments Monday through Friday in Floyd County:

McDowell Senior Citizen Center, 4194 KY-680 Minnie, Ky 41651, Monday - Friday, 9am - 4pm, Feb 6-17

Floyd County Community Center, 7199 Ky. RT-80, Monday - Friday, 9am to 4pm, Feb 6-17

Wayland Gym Annex, Wayland, Ky. 9am to 4pm, Monday - Friday, 9am - 4pm, Feb 13-17

There is also one location open in Pike County at the Dorton Community Center (112 Dorton Hill Road, Pikeville, Ky.) Feb. 6 through Feb. 17 on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.