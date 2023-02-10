Crews rescue woman injured in Daniel Boone National Forest

Photo Courtesy: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Facebook(Wolfe County Search and Rescue Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several search and rescue teams that serve the northern counties in our region were called out to help an injured hiker earlier this week.

On Tuesday night, members of the Wolfe County Search and Rescue (WCSAR) responded to a call from an injured forest service employee.

Officials say the original 911 call came through Powell County dispatch, but crews later found out the woman was in Menifee County near Hatton Ridge.

Once WCSAR, along with Powell County Search and Rescue and the Red STAR Wilderness EMS arrived at her location, crews figured out she had injured her knee while hiking as part of her job.

First responders were able to treat the woman’s injuries and prepared her for the trip out of the area she was stuck in by using a rope rescue system.

She was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. No word on her current condition.

