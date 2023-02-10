Brief visit from Old Man Winter

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Old Man Winter is heading down to the mountains for a quick visit later tonight and into tomorrow. He’s got to leave by the end of the weekend, though. He says he’s not a fan of above average temperatures.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to keep it quiet and cooler as we head into tonight. Lows are back in the middle 30s as we remain mostly to partly cloudy as we head through the nighttime hours.

We’ll keep it mostly cloudy to start Saturday. This, combined with the cooler airmass that will have move in, will keep it quite cool during the daytime hours. In fact, I think many of us stay below normal with highs in the lower to middle 40s. We continue to watch the potential for showers breaking out overnight as rain overspreads the region from the south. At the same time, much cooler air will be filtering in, eventually changing rain to sleet and snow as our temperature drops into the lower 30s for a low. Now, here’s the caveat: ground temperatures are quite warm and this system doesn’t have a ton of moisture. So huge problems don’t appear to be an issue. But we’ll have to keep an eye on the possibility for some slick spots on the roads overnight Saturday and early Sunday.

Into Next Week

We’re keeping it a bit milder as we finish up the weekend and head into next week, thanks to departing high pressure. I can’t completely rule out the possibility for stray showers on Sunday or Monday, but most of us stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds above. Highs climb back well above average into the lower to middle 50s.

We bring back the possibility for a few showers as we head into the middle of the week, ahead of another system working through the region. Looks like we’ll have the warmth and moisture in place to keep everything quite showery toward the middle and end of next week. Not to mention, we’ll also have to keep an eye out for maybe a little bit of thunder.

