Woman injured, suspect arrested after shooting

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened earlier Wednesday near Hindman.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police tell WYMT that they received a call Wednesday about a shooting in a home near Hindman Elementary School.

Upon arrival, they found a woman shot inside a home. She was taken to a local hospital, but her condition is not known at this time.

KSP officials also tell us that a person is in custody.

This is a developing story. We will update with more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.