Wind Advisory for most of your Thursday, temps soar to near 70

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Make sure you secure any loose objects today. It’s going to be a very breezy day ahead.

Today and Tonight

Our overnight low was right around midnight and temperatures have started going up. Most of us should wake up to mild conditions with most near the 60-degree mark. Scattered rain chances are possible for the first half of the day, but should clear out this afternoon.

The big story today is going to be the wind. There is a Wind Advisory for our entire region until later this evening. That means we could see some wind gusts top 40 mph at times.

While we’re not expecting any major issues, some scattered power outages are possible, but we are not expecting anything widespread. We are not expecting any storms today, but you need to be extra careful with any source of fire, even something as simple as throwing a cigarette out your car window, because if one gets going, it could spread quickly. Just be extra careful. Highs will soar toward the 70-degree mark today with most of us getting into the upper 60s.

Tonight, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping into the 40s as the first of two cold fronts pass by in the coming days.

Extended Forecast

We look to stay dry and warmer than average on Friday, but you’ll definitely be able to feel a difference. Most will only top out in the mid-50s under a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. We turn mainly cloudy on Friday night as lows drop into the mid-30s.

It looks like the second cold front will move through this weekend. Saturday takes us back to winter, at least briefly, with highs in the low to mid 40s under mainly cloudy skies. Some stray rain chances are possible late.

As for Sunday, we are still trying to pin that one down. Models are still all over the place, so some areas, especially those near the border of Kentucky and Virginia could see some accumulating snow and temperatures colder than the rest of the region. Other parts of the region could be dry and in the 40s. It’s definitely one to watch. We will keep you posted as more data comes in.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.