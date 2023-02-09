Update: Missing Jackson County man found safe in Western Kentucky

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 2-9-2023 Update: A missing man out of Jackson County has been found safe.

In a post on the Jackson County Emergency Management Facebook page, officials say they found Timmothy Hobbs just before 6 p.m. on Monday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on their Facebook he was found in Caldwell County.

Police thanked everyone who had shared their post to help get the word out.

Original Story 2-1-2023: One Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking for your help to find a man that has been missing for weeks.

Timmothy Hobbs was last seen on December 26th, 2022 near the Fill Ups Gas and Grocery in Jackson County.

Police say Hobbs told a family member he was going to Richmond and declined a ride from a family member.

An official missing persons report was filed on January 28th after no one had heard from him.

Timmothy is 5′11″ and weighs about 130 pounds. He has a scar on the left side of his nose and a mole on his chin. You can see a picture of him in the Facebook post below.

If you have seen him or know where he is, you are asked to call police at 606-287-7121 or 606-287-9979.

