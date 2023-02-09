Union Basketball moves up to No. 3 in NAIA poll

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Union Bulldogs continue to rise in the NAIA poll, moving from fifth to third in the latest rankings.

The Dogs are 23-1 overall and undefeated in Appalachian Athletic Conference play.

Two conference games remain for Union, including the final home game of the season against Columbia International University on February 11 at 4 p.m. Union has already clinched a bid to the NAIA Tournament.

2022-23 NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll Six (February 8, 2023)

College of Idaho, 22-1 Arizona Christian, 21-4 Union (Ky.), 22-1 Grace (Ind.), 22-3 Langston (Okla.), 22-2 Indiana Tech, 21-3 William Penn (Iowa), 21-2 Oklahoma Wesleyan, 22-3 Jamestown (N.D.), 22-3 Georgetown (Ky.), 20-4 Montana Tech, 21-4 Kansas Wesleyan, 21-3 Indiana Wesleyan, 18-7 Florida College, 22-3 Loyola (La.), 19-4 Thomas More (Ky.), 19-5 Faulkner (Ala.), 20-4 Huntington (Ind.), 19-6 LSU Shreveport (La.), 19-5 Southwestern (Kan.), 19-5 Antelope Valley (Calif.), 21-1 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), 17-7 Iowa Wesleyan, 22-2 Evangel (Mo.), 19-5 Morningside (Iowa), 17-6

