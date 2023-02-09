Union Basketball moves up to No. 3 in NAIA poll
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Union Bulldogs continue to rise in the NAIA poll, moving from fifth to third in the latest rankings.
The Dogs are 23-1 overall and undefeated in Appalachian Athletic Conference play.
Two conference games remain for Union, including the final home game of the season against Columbia International University on February 11 at 4 p.m. Union has already clinched a bid to the NAIA Tournament.
2022-23 NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll Six (February 8, 2023)
- College of Idaho, 22-1
- Arizona Christian, 21-4
- Union (Ky.), 22-1
- Grace (Ind.), 22-3
- Langston (Okla.), 22-2
- Indiana Tech, 21-3
- William Penn (Iowa), 21-2
- Oklahoma Wesleyan, 22-3
- Jamestown (N.D.), 22-3
- Georgetown (Ky.), 20-4
- Montana Tech, 21-4
- Kansas Wesleyan, 21-3
- Indiana Wesleyan, 18-7
- Florida College, 22-3
- Loyola (La.), 19-4
- Thomas More (Ky.), 19-5
- Faulkner (Ala.), 20-4
- Huntington (Ind.), 19-6
- LSU Shreveport (La.), 19-5
- Southwestern (Kan.), 19-5
- Antelope Valley (Calif.), 21-1
- Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), 17-7
- Iowa Wesleyan, 22-2
- Evangel (Mo.), 19-5
- Morningside (Iowa), 17-6
