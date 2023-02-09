Union Basketball moves up to No. 3 in NAIA poll

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Union Bulldogs continue to rise in the NAIA poll, moving from fifth to third in the latest rankings.

The Dogs are 23-1 overall and undefeated in Appalachian Athletic Conference play.

Two conference games remain for Union, including the final home game of the season against Columbia International University on February 11 at 4 p.m. Union has already clinched a bid to the NAIA Tournament.

2022-23 NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll Six (February 8, 2023)

  1. College of Idaho, 22-1
  2. Arizona Christian, 21-4
  3. Union (Ky.), 22-1
  4. Grace (Ind.), 22-3
  5. Langston (Okla.), 22-2
  6. Indiana Tech, 21-3
  7. William Penn (Iowa), 21-2
  8. Oklahoma Wesleyan, 22-3
  9. Jamestown (N.D.), 22-3
  10. Georgetown (Ky.), 20-4
  11. Montana Tech, 21-4
  12. Kansas Wesleyan, 21-3
  13. Indiana Wesleyan, 18-7
  14. Florida College, 22-3
  15. Loyola (La.), 19-4
  16. Thomas More (Ky.), 19-5
  17. Faulkner (Ala.), 20-4
  18. Huntington (Ind.), 19-6
  19. LSU Shreveport (La.), 19-5
  20. Southwestern (Kan.), 19-5
  21. Antelope Valley (Calif.), 21-1
  22. Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), 17-7
  23. Iowa Wesleyan, 22-2
  24. Evangel (Mo.), 19-5
  25. Morningside (Iowa), 17-6

