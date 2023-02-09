Tennessee man charged in sexual abuse case involving underage girl

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center(Bell County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Claiborne County man is facing charges following two incidents involving an underage girl.

Terry Cupp, 65, of Tazewell was arrested by Middlesboro Police on Wednesday.

In a citation, Lt. Barry Cowan, the arresting officer states Cupp allegedly sent messages of a sexual nature to a 12-year-old in November 2021. Police say the girl told Cupp to leave her alone and he sent an apology message the next day.

The citation also states when the same girl was 11, Cupp is accused of touching her in an inappropriate manner.

He is charged with prohibited use of an electronic device to procure a minor and sexual abuse.

He was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmer Perez
Two convicted in Cumberland murder case, police say
Woman injured, suspect arrested after shooting
The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three...
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
MGN
Man gets life in prison for selling fentanyl that resulted in overdose death
Sheriff’s office person of interest arrested during traffic stop
Sheriff: Person of interest arrested during traffic stop

Latest News

Blood shortage: WYMT and Kentucky Blood Center team up for donation drive - 11:00 p.m.
Kentucky Blood Center looking for donors as part of statewide blood drive
Gun violence survivors and safety advocates came together at the State Capitol Thursday. They...
Gun violence survivors, safety advocates push CARR Act in Kentucky
The Kentucky Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday morning over whether the University of...
Kentucky Supreme Court hears arguments over whether or not UK broke contract with students
Update: Missing Jackson County man found safe in Western Kentucky