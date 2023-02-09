Suspect’s name released following Knott County shooting

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting in Knott County.

Troopers said they got a call about a woman in the road on KY-550 with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officials responded to the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Trooper said, following a brief stand-off at a home, Larry Calhoun, 70, was arrested.

After an investigation, officials said the two people were arguing, and it turned physical. They said Calhoun got a gun and shot the woman.

Calhoun was taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. He was charged with one count of assault.

The woman’s name was not released. She remains in the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.

