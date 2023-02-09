State Board of Education removes Breathitt County from state assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - At a Wednesday evening meeting, members of the Kentucky Board of Education voted to approve the exit of Breathitt County Schools from state assistance.

Breathitt County Schools had been under state management since December 2012, and was moved to state assistance in December 2019.

Board members interviewed 180 district officials and other stakeholders and found that the “significant lack of efficiency or effectiveness” no longer existed.

“We are very humbled and thankful to be here today,” Superintendent Phillip Watts told the board. “I know they’re a phone call away and they’ve always been very supportive of Breathitt County Schools.”

Kelly Foster, the Associate Commissioner in the Kentucky Department of Education’s Office of Continuous Improvement and Support also lauded the superintendent’s job.

“They’ve had a long journey,” said Foster, “and the culture of that entire district has changed.”

Education Commissioner Jason Glass also told Watts that he admired him as a leader.

With the board vote, none of Kentucky’s school districts remain in state assistance.

