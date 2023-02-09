Senators turn up pressure on rail industry for paid sick leave

By David Ade
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senators Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) are standing with railroad workers. Thursday, on Capitol Hill, they called on the rail industry to provide paid sick days.

Senator Sanders said, “that industry can and must guarantee at least seven paid sick days to every rail worker. In America, in the year 2023, that is not a whole lot to ask.”

In recent federal negotiations to avoid a nationwide rail strike, attempts to guarantee paid sick days were blocked by a group of senators.

Senator Braun, who supported last year’s attempt to guarantee paid sick leave, said, “when I heard that you didn’t have a guaranteed sick day, I wondered, how could you get by with that? In this day and age? You don’t know when you’re going to get sick.”

The senators were also joined by union leaders who said they are actively negotiating with the rail companies that are not providing the paid leave. Sen. Sanders said he is confident legislation push the companies to offer the leave can make it to the Senate floor.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect’s name released following Knott County shooting
Wilmer Perez
Two convicted in Cumberland murder case, police say
The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three...
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
MGN
Man gets life in prison for selling fentanyl that resulted in overdose death
Sheriff’s office person of interest arrested during traffic stop
Sheriff: Person of interest arrested during traffic stop

Latest News

Investigation led police to 27-year-old Sammeiso Lewis, a resident of Las Vegas. Police said...
Man steals 2 French bulldogs at gunpoint from pregnant woman in broad daylight, police say
Rep. Evans and Rep. Cleaver raise the (cheese)steaks in Super Bowl bet
Rep. Evans and Rep. Cleaver raise the (cheese)steaks in Super Bowl bet
Rep. Evans and Rep. Cleaver raise the (cheese)steaks in Super Bowl bet
Rescuers searched through debris on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in Adana, Turkey, for victims...
Survivors of Turkey, Syria quake struggle to stay warm and fed; more than 20,000 killed
Crews battle brush fire in Wayne County
Crews battle brush fire in Wayne County