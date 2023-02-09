Senate panel passes bill dealing with LGBTQ+ issues in Ky. schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A bill dealing with LGBTQ+ issues in Kentucky schools passed a Senate panel.

Senate Bill 150 requires parent notifications when it comes to sexual issues, and the bill aims to limit the authority of the state board and the Department of Education when it comes to gender identity.

The bill’s sponsor, Senator Max Wise, said the bill came about because of parents needing to know what is going on with certain issues with their kids at school and to keep the state from telling educators what they can and cannot do when it comes to pronouns of gender identity.

“The main point is to empower parents and have open lines of communication,” Sen. Wise said.

Sen. Wise added the bill deals with health services in schools, curriculum transparency and protection of first amendment freedoms for staff and students. He said numerous parents and educators felt forced to use certain pronouns when it came to students’ identities.

However, those against the bill said it prevents a safety net for kids struggling with their identity.

“And so I just want to remind you that this is a life-saving issue. Life and death issue,” said Chris Hartman with the Kentucky Fairness Alliance. “That respecting who trans kids are in school environments will save their lives.”

The bill easily passed the panel in an 11 to 1 vote, with Senator Reggie Thomas voting against it.

However, Senate Bill 150 has not yet received its required three readings to be voted on in the full Senate.

