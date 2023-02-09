Scattered showers temporarily exit as breezy conditions slowly diminish

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to see some temporarily drier air pushing into the region on this Thursday night. That will bring us a nice break for at least a little bit, but we still need to keep an eye out for a little wintry action at the start of the weekend.

Tonight through Early Saturday

We’ll continue to see scattered clouds as we head through tonight. A little bit of drier air still looks to work in as lows fall back into the lower 40s. Mild for this time of year, but not quite as warm as we’ve seen the past couple of nights. The good news is, those aggressive gusts continue to wane as we head through the evening and into the overnight.

We’ll watch scattered clouds during the early hours of our Friday as we wait for our next system to push into the region. Clouds will continue to build in during the day. Despite this, we’ll still head up into the upper 50s to near 60° with at least a little bit of sunshine. We do look to stay quiet overnight and into early parts of Saturday as weak high pressure rules the roost. Highs get back up into the middle 40s. However, after that, things look to get a little interesting.

Rest of the Weekend and Beyond

We’ll have to watch a system pushing to our south and east as we stay cool late Saturday and into Sunday. Some moisture could try to work back into the region from southeast to northwest and bring us the potential for some scattered snow showers late Saturday night and into Sunday. Doesn’t look to be a huge issue right now, but we have to watch it. We’ll be in the lower 40s on Sunday with lows in the upper 20s overnight.

The dry trend continues through the beginning of the new week as we see temperatures once again soaring above average into the upper 50s to near 60º. Mix of sun and clouds continues through Tuesday afternoon, before another opportunity at some breezy showers comes our way for the middle of next week. Highs still stay near 60º.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.