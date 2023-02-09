New management to bring upgrades to StoneCrest Golf Course

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg City Council recently welcomed a new management team to take over operations for StoneCrest Golf Course.

The course, which has been a community recreation staple for more than 20 years, has cost the city hundreds of thousands in upkeep over the years.

“Right now, we’re losing a tremendous amount of money from the golf course,” said Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. “Cities, municipalities- I would say even counties- probably don’t need to be trying to operate golf courses that big.”

Stapleton said the city has been known to pay more than $900,000 in a year for the golf course, which is more than $500,000 more than budgeted. Now, with StoneCrest Jenny Wiley, LLC. taking the reins, the cost will be much more concrete when it comes to the city’s contributions.

“It’s more of a collaboration,” Stapleton said. “We’re still working with them; we’re doing day-to-day operations and we invest $400,000 to the calendar year. After that, we’re done. We invest nothing else.”

The news of the lease agreement brought questions from many in the community- with many wondering if the golf course would be changed or if the land was being sold for other purposes- so the city hosted a public meeting to explain what the shift will entail.

“People got really off-base and just guessing and hypothesizing. It’s gonna stay a golf course; it’s gonna get improved,” said Stapleton. “There’s gonna be some changes made so that we can at least get closer to sustainability.”

The course will remain a public golf course and the employees on site will remain employed. Stapleton said the new changes will create more jobs for the area, while also creating more progress for the course.

The new agreement comes with a lease agreement, management agreement and the option to buy once the lease is up. On top of the money saved by the change, Stapleton said the new company will also invest $1 million in upgrades.

“We’re pretty excited that this is happening. You know, a $1 million investment can make a big difference,” said Stapleton. “Fix our bunkers, fix some of our fairways, rearrange some of the tee boxes. And I think you’ll see a big improvement over the golf course in the next couple of years.”

According to Stapleton, the news is good for the city and means progress for the future of the attraction. The equine center is also included in the agreement.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.