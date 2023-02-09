Need a Valentine’s date plan? The Appalachian Arts Alliance has you covered

(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Valentine’s Day is next Tuesday.

If you are looking for the perfect date night, the Appalachian Arts Alliance in Hazard has you covered.

The event is called ‘Love In the Mountains’.

It will have drinks, appetizers and live music from the Bedford Band. It is a fundraiser for the Arts Alliance.

Executive Director Tim Deaton said these types of fundraisers are crucial to help the organization grow and not have to worry about its overhead as it works to serve the community.

”People work through the week and Valentine’s falls on a Tuesday this year,” he said. “So we wanted to be able to provide an opportunity where people can still get together, but not have to worry about if you’re going to get up for work the next day.”

The event kicks off Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Hazard Community and Technical College’s First Federal Center.

Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple. You can buy those here.

