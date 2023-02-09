Laurel County ambulance service finds creative way to honor founder

Ambulance honoring founder Bill Smith.
Ambulance honoring founder Bill Smith.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County has been serving the area since 1977, and first responders found a way to honor the man who started it all.

“Well, I like it. I was surprised. It just, it ain’t got my smile on there,” Ambulance Inc. Founder Bill Smith said laughingly.

One of their 13 ambulances has a silhouette design of Smith on each side. Although his smile does not appear, his cowboy hat and relaxed posture stand out.

“This is just a peaceful picture to me. Just enjoying the glow of the light and just sitting there in his cowboy hat,” Ambulance Inc. Major Jamey Mills said.

Creativity is nothing new for Ambulance Inc. They still have antiques from when they started, including one of their three original ambulances.

“I started off with that orange one over there, and another van, and there was six of us,” Bill Smith said.

They now have 62 licensed providers, all of whom worked to create a design honoring the former London Police Chief.

“They had a need. The funeral homes were doing it, and they were all going out on Jan. 1 of that particular year, and that’s when we bought what they had left,” Bill Smith said.

Smith has built a legacy that is almost 50 years strong, and with that emblem, the legacy will live on for years.

