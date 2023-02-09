Ky. school choice group proposes amendment to fund charter schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group supporting charter schools in Kentucky wants to change the state’s constitution.

EdChoice Kentucky is proposing an amendment that would allow public funds to help pay for students to go to private schools.

Edchoice says they expect the amendment to be on the ballot in 2024.

“It’s time that we take a stand with the majority of Kentuckians who want to invest in their families regardless of the school that works best for their children,” said Rep. Josh Calloway, R-Irvington.

Many educators are strongly against the amendment.

Nema Brewer with the group Kentucky 120 says it’s a ‘disgusting attack’ on public education.

Brewer believes most Kentuckians would agree.

“Just ask Matt Bevin what happened the last time he went up against public education,” said Brewer. “Maybe this is why they don’t want to teach accurate history anymore in the GOP because history does not shine too brightly in their favor when it comes to this.”

EdChoice Kentucky says recent polling shows most around 54%. of Kentucky voters favor the change. The poll did not use the same language as the proposed amendment.

