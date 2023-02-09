Kentucky Blood Center looking for donors as part of statewide blood drive

Blood shortage: WYMT and Kentucky Blood Center team up for donation drive - 11:00 p.m.
Blood shortage: WYMT and Kentucky Blood Center team up for donation drive - 11:00 p.m.
By Dustin Vogt and Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WYMT) - Two nonprofits are working together and inviting donors to give blood as part of National Donor Day.

Donate Life KY and the Kentucky Blood Center are partnering to host a statewide blood drive on Feb. 13 and 14 at several locations across the commonwealth.

The organizations said they hope to support the urgent-to-critical need for blood across Kentucky and help to support the health and recovery of Kentucky transplant patients.

“Blood donors play such a crucial role in the process of organ donation and transplantation, and on February 13 and 14, we can’t think of a better way to honor these individuals than by donating blood,” Shelley Snyder, Executive Director of Donate Life KY said in a release. “National Donor Day also falls on Valentine’s Day, so we’re especially excited to see Kentuckians show love and honor to organ and tissue donors, recipients, and those awaiting their gift of life on this special day.”

Officials with the Kentucky Blood Center said all donors who give blood during the drive will receive a free long-sleeve shirt.

For more information and to schedule an appointment during the blood drive, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmer Perez
Two convicted in Cumberland murder case, police say
Woman injured, suspect arrested after shooting
The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three...
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
MGN
Man gets life in prison for selling fentanyl that resulted in overdose death
Sheriff’s office person of interest arrested during traffic stop
Sheriff: Person of interest arrested during traffic stop

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Tennessee man charged in sexual abuse case involving underage girl
Gun violence survivors and safety advocates came together at the State Capitol Thursday. They...
Gun violence survivors, safety advocates push CARR Act in Kentucky
The Kentucky Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday morning over whether the University of...
Kentucky Supreme Court hears arguments over whether or not UK broke contract with students
Update: Missing Jackson County man found safe in Western Kentucky