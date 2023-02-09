High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 8, 2023)

(WYMT) - It was a night of upsets, near-upsets and buzzer beaters all over the mountains.

BOYS

Harlan 70, Knott Central 59

Johnson Central 67, Martin County 62

Magoffin County 88, East Ridge 68

Middlesboro 68, White Academy (Tenn.) 43

Paintsville 76, Mountain Mission (Va.) 60

GIRLS

Jenkins 53, Shelby Valley 49

Lawrence County 75, Russell 74

Letcher Central 68, June Buchanan 41

Martin County 47, Johnson Central 39

Paintsville 38, Pike Central 26

Wolfe County 64, Betsy Layne 41

