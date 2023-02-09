High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 8, 2023)
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - It was a night of upsets, near-upsets and buzzer beaters all over the mountains.
BOYS
Harlan 70, Knott Central 59
Johnson Central 67, Martin County 62
Magoffin County 88, East Ridge 68
Middlesboro 68, White Academy (Tenn.) 43
Paintsville 76, Mountain Mission (Va.) 60
GIRLS
Jenkins 53, Shelby Valley 49
Lawrence County 75, Russell 74
Letcher Central 68, June Buchanan 41
Martin County 47, Johnson Central 39
Paintsville 38, Pike Central 26
Wolfe County 64, Betsy Layne 41
