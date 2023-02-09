Gun violence survivors, safety advocates push CARR Act in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gun violence survivors and safety advocates came together at the State Capitol Thursday.

They met with legislators to talk about the importance of gun safety and highlighted the Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention Act, also known as CARR.

CARR would provide a process for the temporary transfer of firearms from people who are experiencing a mental health crisis that could make them a danger to themselves or others.

They say the process includes safeguards to protect Second Amendment rights and personal property. They say they now have the funds for implementing this at the state level because of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

Among those at the event were organizations like Whitney Strong and Sandy Hook Promise.

Whitney Austin, founder of Whitney Strong, who survived a mass shooting in Cincinnati in 2018, says their organization has accomplished so many things within the last five years. She says many legislators work together with them and try to come up with more solutions for gun violence prevention. She says the CARR Act is for both sides of the aisle.

“This is about helping gun owners. Everybody can have a crisis moment, but if you are a gun owner, that crisis is then combined with access to a highly lethal weapon,” Austin said. “And, so, if you’re on the side of taking care of gun owners and preventing moments of suicide and preventing moments of mass violence, like what happened to me, then you’re on our side.”

The goal of this event is to update supporters about the progress these organizations have made so far.

