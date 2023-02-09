Four facing charges following thefts from Southern Kentucky car lot

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people from North Carolina are facing theft charges in Southern Kentucky.

Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office said the case started when several items and vehicles were stolen from K&A Auto Sales in the Three Point community Tuesday.

Deputies found one suspect, who led them on a chase.

They eventually arrested Jeremy Motley in McCreary County.

Before police discovered the thefts from the car lot, officers from the Williamsburg Police Department saw the other three suspects trying to rob a gas station. They got into a car and took off leading police on a chase to the Tennessee state line before officers had to back off.

Following a post asking for the public’s help to find the missing cars from K&A Auto Sales and the investigation into that case, police discovered the two incidents were related.

Information from tips led officers to a Williamsburg motel where they found the remaining suspects, Rocky Brady, Kristan Starliper and Brittney Fraley, and took them into custody.

Jeremy Motley, 33, from Salisbury, is charged with fleeing or evading police, burglary and receiving stolen property.

Rocky Brady, 33, also of Salisbury, is charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property.

Kristan Starliper, 34, of Kannapolis, is charged with complicity to commit burglary, complicity to receive stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

Brittney Fraley, 36, also of Salisbury, is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of burglary tools and facilitation to receive stolen property.

The sheriff’s office and the Williamsburg Police Department are still investigating the case.

