Four facing charges following thefts from Southern Kentucky car lot

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people from North Carolina are facing theft charges in Southern Kentucky.

Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office said the case started when several items and vehicles were stolen from K&A Auto Sales in the Three Point community Tuesday.

Deputies found one suspect, who led them on a chase.

They eventually arrested Jeremy Motley in McCreary County.

Before police discovered the thefts from the car lot, officers from the Williamsburg Police Department saw the other three suspects trying to rob a gas station. They got into a car and took off leading police on a chase to the Tennessee state line before officers had to back off.

Following a post asking for the public’s help to find the missing cars from K&A Auto Sales and the investigation into that case, police discovered the two incidents were related.

Information from tips led officers to a Williamsburg motel where they found the remaining suspects, Rocky Brady, Kristan Starliper and Brittney Fraley, and took them into custody.

Jeremy Motley, 33, from Salisbury, is charged with fleeing or evading police, burglary and receiving stolen property.

Rocky Brady, 33, also of Salisbury, is charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property.

Kristan Starliper, 34, of Kannapolis, is charged with complicity to commit burglary, complicity to receive stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

Brittney Fraley, 36, also of Salisbury, is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of burglary tools and facilitation to receive stolen property.

The sheriff’s office and the Williamsburg Police Department are still investigating the case.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmer Perez
Two convicted in Cumberland murder case, police say
The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three...
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
Woman injured, suspect arrested after shooting
MGN
Man gets life in prison for selling fentanyl that resulted in overdose death
Sheriff’s office person of interest arrested during traffic stop
Sheriff: Person of interest arrested during traffic stop

Latest News

A Wind Advisory is in effect for our entire region through Thursday evening. Some spots could...
Wind Advisory for most of your Thursday, temps soar to near 70
Thieves tried breaking into Jonny Trego's car.
Social media craze has thieves breaking into and stealing cars in broad daylight
An area local artists have devoted time and energy to was defaced.
Ashland’s Art Alley vandalized
Update on Logan Co. school district takeover
Update on Logan County school district takeover