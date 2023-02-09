Former Lawrence County Attorney ordered to pay nearly $600,000

KENTUCKY (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - The former Lawrence County Attorney and his wife have been ordered by a judge to pay back nearly $600,000 after improperly using county funds, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Michael Hogan and his wife Joy are serving prison sentences after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud and theft from a government program in March 2022.

During his time as Lawrence County Attorney, he over-billed the state for work collecting child support and used some delinquent tax funds to pay bonuses to his wife.

Michael and Joy were both liable for $366,550 to go to the county attorney’s office and Michael himself owes $212,127 to the county’s child support program, for a total of $598,677, according to the newspaper.

Michael Hogan was originally sentenced to three years and six months, while Joy Hogan was sentenced to 12 months and one day.

