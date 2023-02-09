Birds stuff 700 pounds of acorns in home

Seven hundred pounds of acorns were found stuffed by woodpeckers inside the walls of a California home. (Credit: Nick Castro via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) - Seven hundred pounds of acorns were found stuffed inside the walls of a California home, and it turned out to be the work of a pair of woodpeckers.

A pest control technician made the discovery after one of the homeowners called for help when they spotted mealworms coming from a bedroom wall.

When the pest control technician made a small hole in the wall, the acorns just spilled out.

The acorns kept spilling out until the pile of acorns reached about 20 feet high.

The pest control technician said the acorns were likely collected over the past two to five years.

The nuts had to be thrown away because they were covered in bits of fiberglass from the wall’s insulation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmer Perez
Two convicted in Cumberland murder case, police say
The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three...
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
Woman injured, suspect arrested after shooting
MGN
Man gets life in prison for selling fentanyl that resulted in overdose death
Sheriff’s office person of interest arrested during traffic stop
Sheriff: Person of interest arrested during traffic stop

Latest News

Whitley Arrests 6:30am 02/09/2023
Four facing charges following thefts from Southern Kentucky car lot
Mauricio Hernandez Mata, left, and and Leonel Contreras were allowed to return to the U.S. and...
Army veterans who were deported become US citizens
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, is shown with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as...
Ukraine renews pleas for jets
A Wind Advisory is in effect for our entire region through Thursday evening. Some spots could...
Wind Advisory for most of your Thursday, temps soar to near 70