WATCH | Babydog makes Super Bowl LVII prediction

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Super Bowl LVII.

West Virginia’s Gov. Jim Justice is relying on animal instincts to determine the outcome, continuing a tradition of announcing the prediction of his beloved pooch.

“For those of you that are Eagles fans, she’s saying sorry for you,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

According to West Virginia’s “First Dog”, Babydog, Kansas City will win Super Bowl LVII - with a final score of 41 to 27.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.