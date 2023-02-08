‘There are people that still care’: Disaster recovery group still helping flood survivors in EKY

RISE DISASTER RELIEF AND RECOVERY
RISE DISASTER RELIEF AND RECOVERY(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - During a time when hope seemed hard to find, Eastern Kentuckians saw many people rise to the occasion.

“Local volunteers and volunteers from Texas, Louisiana, Missouri, Arkansas and North Carolina,” said Joe Caraveo, Rise Disaster Relief and Recovery Director of Operations.

Over the past six months, the mountains have had hundreds of relief groups from across the country come to help but very few remain. However, one organization known as Rise Disaster Relief and Recovery still has their boots on the ground.

“The focus is always very big, very extensive at the beginning of the storm when the storm hits,” said Caraveo. “But after two to three months that support wanes and then people are left holding the bag. People that can’t afford to do anything.”

Rise volunteers chose to weather the storm and have returned again and again to continue helping Eastern Kentucky.

“We’re just constantly working and right now we’re in the recovery process where we’re trying to get people back into homes,” Pam Harvey, Kentucky operations manager for Rise Recovery and Relief. “Because I can’t imagine especially the elderly and the children you know how unstable it is.”

Harvey is a Breathitt County native and connected with Rise after the flood. She said she sees the need for help and knows Rise will not let Eastern Kentucky be forgotten.

“There’s people that still care and that’s the key right there,” said Harvey. “It’s still devastation everywhere. We have got to get more volunteers. We need donations so bad.”

Volunteers like Joe, who are not from Kentucky, stuck around because he still sees a heartbreaking amount of devastation.

“No matter how strong you think you are, you do break down,” said Caraveo.

He said he is captivated by Eastern Kentucky and driven to help the people that are still in need.

“We’re touched by the people that are here. That are in dire need,” he added. “The other day I caught myself telling my wife that I’m home when I got here because that’s the way it feels.”

Rise Disaster Relief and Recovery is based out of North Carolina.

Harvey said due to them being a new company, they still heavily rely on donations such as food, building materials and monetary support.

If you would like to help support their efforts, you can find their Facebook here.

You can also contact them over the phone by calling 980-825-RISE (7473).

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three...
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
Man seriously injured after crashing into gas station in Harlan County
Wilmer Perez
Two convicted in Cumberland murder case, police say
Sheriff’s office person of interest arrested during traffic stop
Sheriff: Person of interest arrested during traffic stop

Latest News

TikTok could be shadowbanned by Kentucky lawmakers on state-owned devices.
Committee passes bill that would ban TikTok on state devices
Biomedical science program preparing high school students for college
Biomedical science program preparing high school students for college
Here’s why it takes one Eastern Ky. city/county a while to see grant funds
Here is why one EKY city/county is not seeing $41 million in grants at once
MGN
Man gets life in prison for selling fentanyl that resulted in overdose death