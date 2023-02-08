Scattered showers continue to move through

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been soggy at times today with scattered showers off and on throughout the day...and that threat isn’t going away as we head into tonight.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We are continuing to watch the potential for more heavy rain as we head through the nighttime hours tonight. I think things will likely be moving fast enough that we won’t have to deal with anything more than minor street flooding but we’ll continue to watch as we head through the rest of the night. Otherwise, showers with a few rumbles of thunder will be possible as we move through tonight. We keep it mild with lows near 50º.

Showers will start to work out of the region as we head through the midday and early afternoon hours of Thursday, though things will remain warm as another impulse brings us the possibility for some afternoon showers. We keep it mild and breezy again with highs getting into the 60s yet again. Overnight lows are back into the 40s as we see some cooler air work in as clouds decrease overnight.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

Friday looks to be the best outdoor day of the work week as we sit in between pieces of energy that will try to bring us precipitation chances into the weekend. At this point, we look dry and mild with highs near 60º heading into Friday, but clouds thicken as our next system works in. We’ll see more showers Friday night into Saturday morning, and as colder air continues to filter in behind, we could be looking at rain changing to sleet or snow as temperatures drop. Models are still iffy, but this looks mostly light right now.

Saturday looks much cooler as we try to clear out behind this system. Highs stay in the middle 40s. However, the mild weather looks to return as we head late into the weekend and early next week with sunshine and highs back into the 50s.

