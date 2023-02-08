New truck, new training, same mission for Pikeville Fire Department

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Fire Department received its newest addition to the fire and rescue fleet this week, as firefighters work to learn the new tech of a $1.2 million investment in community safety.

Tower 1, the new fire and rescue truck with a 100-foot ladder, is a custom-built truck which pushes out around 2,000 gallons of water per minute. According to Lt. Nicholas Fleming, PIO for the department, the truck is built to the city’s needs and will be the perfect addition to the station.

“We want to keep our ISO rating as low as possible, so it is an investment in that as well as the ability for us to do the job that we’re required to do,” he said. “So, if we need to get to someone- if we need to extinguish a fire- this truck is essential for that.”

The truck, built from the ground up by Sutphen Corporation, was delivered this week to the Appalachian Wireless Arena. There, firefighters from each shift have been able to work with the new equipment, learning from the engineers who created it.

“Very good features for us. Features that we’ve never seen before. Some of these were specked out for our department, but others were kind of things that they brought to us and were like, ‘Hey, would you like to have this?’” said Fleming.

With a special rescue attachment and other needed features, the new tech also includes Bluetooth headsets to help with communication in the field.

“It’s definitely something that we’ve needed. The truck that it’s replacing is a 1981 model,” said Fleming. “It is an investment in the safety of the community.”

The new truck is not the only change for the department in recent days. The training facility at the Chloe station campus was also updated recently, providing more space for learning and serving.

“We have all individual offices for all of our members so things can be secured for our officers,” said Fleming. “Also, our classroom area is a lot more inviting. A lot more usable space.”

The city commission also approved a new hands-on tactical EMT training in the days to come, which will prepare the EMTs for assisting police officers in traumatic situations.

“Seems like these events are more common now,” Fleming said. “EMS is needed near the police and we always worked hand-in-hand with the police, but we’ve never had that additional training that’s required.”

Fleming said all of the new focuses are just strengthening the department’s mission to keep the community safe.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.