Man with more than 100 warrants arrested after holding up traffic, authorities say

Texas authorities report Kenneth English was arrested with more than 100 outstanding warrants.
Texas authorities report Kenneth English was arrested with more than 100 outstanding warrants.(Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)
By Angela Bonilla and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say they have arrested a man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

According to authorities in Harris County, deputies received reports of a man, later identified as 55-year-old Kenneth English, impeding traffic while walking on a roadway on Feb. 3.

English was taken into custody after deputies arrived at the scene.

Authorities said an investigation revealed 103 open misdemeanor warrants out for English’s arrest.

The 55-year-old was booked into the Harris County Jail with court and bond information currently pending, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department Facebook
Kentucky woman sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug trafficking charges
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Update: Missing Southern Kentucky woman found safe in another state
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Office Facebook
One SEKY woman facing charges following theft, police chase
Perry County Fiscal Court
Perry County Fiscal Court sues Kentucky state government over ability to impose restaurant tax
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her

Latest News

Housing Slump - 4:00 p.m.
Housing Slump - 4:00 p.m.
Housing Slump - February 7, 2023
Legislative Session - 4:00 p.m.
Legislative Session - 4:00 p.m.
Legislative Update - February 7, 2023
Legislative Update - February 7, 2023
Jupiter now has the highest number of moons in the solar system, according to astronomers.
Jupiter now has the most moons in the solar system