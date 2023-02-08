Man gets life in prison for selling fentanyl that resulted in overdose death

By Dakota Makres and WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky (WSAZ/WYMT) – A man from Pike County was sentenced to life in federal prison Tuesday for distributing fentanyl and para-flurofentanyl that caused a death.

Justin Bryant, 38, of Shelbiana, Kentucky was convicted by a federal jury in October 2022.

According to evidence at trial, on October 12, 2021, Bryant smuggled drugs into the Pike County Detention Center and distributed them.

The drugs contained fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl, and their use resulted in the death of another individual in jail.

At sentencing, the judge made a finding that there was reliable evidence connecting Bryant to another overdose death in August of 2021.

The evidence also documented that, even after the overdose death of the victim on October 12, 2021, staff with the Pike County Detention Center and Pikeville Police Department prevented Bryant from bringing drugs into the jail on two additional occasions.

The conviction, in this case, is the most recent of 30 prior criminal convictions which Bryant has received during the past 20 years.

