Kentucky breaks SEC win streak in double-digit loss to Arkansas

Kentucky falls to Arkansas
Kentucky falls to Arkansas(UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 7, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats fell to Arkansas in their first conference loss in seven games.

Kentucky came up short in a physical battle against the Razorbacks, ending a six-game SEC win streak with the 88-73 loss.

Oscar Tshiebwe had a low-scoring performance with just seven points and seven rebounds.

Kentucky-Arkansas Box
Kentucky-Arkansas Box(UK Athletics)

Kentucky will travel to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, February 11 at noon.

