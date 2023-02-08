Jupiter now has the most moons in the solar system

Jupiter now has the highest number of moons in the solar system, according to astronomers.
Jupiter now has the highest number of moons in the solar system, according to astronomers.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS|)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists say Jupiter has some new bragging rights in our solar system besides being the largest planet.

According to astronomers, it also has the most moons after they recently discovered more than 12 orbiting around the planet.

This new discovery brings the total number of confirmed moons around Jupiter to 92.

Astronomers used a high-powered telescope in Hawaii to discover the moons about 20 months ago.

A second telescope in Chile captured similar images last August, and follow-up observations confirmed the new discovery.

Saturn has the second-highest number of moons in the solar system with 83, while Uranus and Neptune take third and fourth place with 27 and 14 respectively.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department Facebook
Kentucky woman sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug trafficking charges
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Update: Missing Southern Kentucky woman found safe in another state
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Office Facebook
One SEKY woman facing charges following theft, police chase
Perry County Fiscal Court
Perry County Fiscal Court sues Kentucky state government over ability to impose restaurant tax
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her

Latest News

Housing Slump - 4:00 p.m.
Housing Slump - 4:00 p.m.
Housing Slump - February 7, 2023
Legislative Session - 4:00 p.m.
Legislative Session - 4:00 p.m.
Legislative Update - February 7, 2023
Legislative Update - February 7, 2023