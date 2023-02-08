High School Scoreboard - February 7, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Only a few weeks remain in the high school basketball regular season.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Barbourville 70, Clay County 58
Berea 61, Owsley County 23
Estill County 52, Nicholas County 48
Harlan County 81, Harlan 73
Hazard 65, Perry County Central 53
Jackson County 71, Leslie County 60
Johnson Central 64, Belfry 59
Knox Central 74, Cordia 44
North Laurel 87, Lincoln County 67
Oneida Baptist Institute 67, Model 65
Paintsville 66, Lawrence County 40
Pineville 54, Middlesboro 48
Shelby Valley 65, East Ridge 53
Somerset 65, Wayne County 57
South Laurel 69, Lynn Camp 34
Southwestern 67, Russell County 50
Whitley County 87, Williamsburg 78
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Belfry 61, Pike County Central 59 (overtime)
Breathitt County 49, Lee County 30
Corbin 87, Bell County 56
Cordia 44, June Buchanan 41
Floyd Central 57, Shelby Valley 30
Harlan County 63, Harlan 30
Knox Central 79, Clay County 54
Leslie County 49, Knott County Central 43
Owsley County 69, Jenkins 21
Paintsville 57, Prestonsburg 38
Perry County Central 85, Hazard 71
Pineville 68, Middlesboro 22
Pulaski County 67, Russell County 44
Southwestern 52, Franklin County 51
Whitley County 66, Williamsburg 59
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.