High School Scoreboard - February 7, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Only a few weeks remain in the high school basketball regular season.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Barbourville 70, Clay County 58

Berea 61, Owsley County 23

Estill County 52, Nicholas County 48

Harlan County 81, Harlan 73

Hazard 65, Perry County Central 53

Jackson County 71, Leslie County 60

Johnson Central 64, Belfry 59

Knox Central 74, Cordia 44

North Laurel 87, Lincoln County 67

Oneida Baptist Institute 67, Model 65

Paintsville 66, Lawrence County 40

Pineville 54, Middlesboro 48

Shelby Valley 65, East Ridge 53

Somerset 65, Wayne County 57

South Laurel 69, Lynn Camp 34

Southwestern 67, Russell County 50

Whitley County 87, Williamsburg 78

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Belfry 61, Pike County Central 59 (overtime)

Breathitt County 49, Lee County 30

Corbin 87, Bell County 56

Cordia 44, June Buchanan 41

Floyd Central 57, Shelby Valley 30

Harlan County 63, Harlan 30

Knox Central 79, Clay County 54

Leslie County 49, Knott County Central 43

Owsley County 69, Jenkins 21

Paintsville 57, Prestonsburg 38

Perry County Central 85, Hazard 71

Pineville 68, Middlesboro 22

Pulaski County 67, Russell County 44

Southwestern 52, Franklin County 51

Whitley County 66, Williamsburg 59

