Here is why one EKY city/county is not seeing $41 million in grants at once

Here’s why it takes one Eastern Ky. city/county a while to see grant funds
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hazard and the Perry County Fiscal Court were approved for 28 grants worth more than $41 million.

”It’s unreal, I mean, it’s the first time ever in the history of time we’ve had that many awards in the queue waiting,” said Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini.

Mobelini said the money has not hit their bank accounts. There are processes the city and county must complete before the money is released.

”We have to go through a lot of paperwork processes for the funding agencies,” said Grant Coordinator Angelia Hall. “That varies from one funding agency to another.”

One of the requirements the city and county have to perform is an environmental review to see how a project impacts the environment. That is a 60 to 90-day process.

”As they progress in the project we will do a draw request and request those fundings from those funding agencies,” she said. “The money is maintained with the funding agency and we just draw it down monthly.”

Mayor Mobelini said the city and county do not determine when they get the money. He said the COVID-19 pandemic caused a backlog and slowed down the process.

”I think within the next three to four years, with all the grants awarded, we should have so many contractors working,” he added. “It will be hard to drive anywhere without seeing the work being done.”

